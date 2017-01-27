Fibre flows into the region

Eight of the region’s towns and suburbs have been included in the second stage of the Government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) programme.

Communications Minister Simon Bridges announced today that The Brook, Brightwater, Wakefield, Murchison, Ruby Bay, Motueka, Kaiteriteri and Takaka will receive access to fibre under the UFB extension programme.

The announcement is part of Prime Minister Bill English and Minister Bridges’ launch of the second, $300 million phase of the Government’s UFB programme, which will see fibre being rolled out to 151 towns and 43 suburban fringe areas around the larger centres which were covered by the first phase of the Government’s UFB programme.

The $17.2 million Government investment in the UFB extension programme for the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions will see more than 115,000 people access UFB.

“Connectivity is critical to our regional economies and to New Zealand’s future,” says Simon. “Fibre is already in the process of being deployed in Nelson and Blenheim under the first phase of UFB.”

Once the UFB extension is completed, an additional 23,500 people across the three regions will be able to experience the same world-class broadband as Kiwis living in larger centres and tap into the benefits.