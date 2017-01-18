Fashion stakes raised at race meet

When it comes to fashion at the Nelson Harness Racing Club’s summer meeting in Richmond, one man reigns supreme while the women crowned a new best dressed but not without a stern challenge from the outgoing champion.

Rangiora’s Bruce Gasson was named Best Dressed Man for the second straight year, on Sunday, while it was Nelson’s Julie Denman’s third time lucky effort as she pipped defending champion Angela Miller into second.

Julie’s love affair with 1950s dresses inspired her to make the dress herself.

“The dress I made myself, I already had the hat which my husband helped me with and the shoes came off the internet from miles and miles away and yes, they are killing me.

“I entered last year and the year before and missed out so I’ve finally made it.

Julie says she will enter again next year and she loved the day at the races because of the social aspect of it.

Bruce says a lot of his attire was inspired by a vintage flavour.

“A lot of it is vintage – just going around a collecting bits and bobs over six or seven years and that’s what you see.

The judging panel commended the effort as the best they had since in their eight years of the event.

“I have a lot of waistcoats and a lot of shoes so I thought I’d bang them all together and see what came out.”

Bruce says he enjoys going to the races and comes to Nelson every year.

He says he starts thinking about what he will wear roughly a month out.

The results are hard to argue with.

Carol Vercoe was awarded Best Hat honours while Brayden Mincher and Tiana Simpson were named Best Dressed Boy and Girl respectively.