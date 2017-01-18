DOC targets wasps

Poison that targets wasps in the Nelson Lakes National Park will begin to be placed from this week, says the Department of Conservation.

Vespid wasps are now one of the most damaging insect pests in the country, says DOC, with their numbers increasing and threatening native birds, bees and other insects.

The toxic-wasp baiting method exploits the social structure of a wasp colony. Worker wasps collect bait from stations and return with it to their nest. They feed it to the queen and the developing larvae which poisons the entire colony within a short time.

The bait is made with chicken meat, which does not attract bees and is stationed 1.5 metres above ground to exclude other animals, like weka.

DOC says they will be applying the bait from the middle of this month to the end of February, when wasps are known to be feeding on protein.

The area targeted is over an area of 1600ha in the Nelson Lakes National Park and in St Arnaud.

The introduced wasps are particularly bad in the honeydew beech forests where they have been seen killing chicks as they emerge from their eggs and taking available honeydew, which is a valuable energy source for birds such as kaka, tui and bell birds.

The wasps also attack honey bees by raiding their hives and robbing their honey.

The flow-on effects include host honey production, the cost of replacement bees and, in turn, higher pollination costs for horticulture.

DOC says the active ingredient in the bail is extremely toxic to wasps but it poses a very low risk to mammals or birds.

Bait stations only need to be filled once this summer and all remaining bait is removed after three to seven days.