Crowd swarms to Tahuna Summer Sounds

Locals and visitors of all ages are drifting into the Tahunanui Reserve Youth Park to enjoy the live music and games at Tahuna Summer Sounds.

The youth music festival is running from 6-9pm tonight with two different stages set up at Tahunanui Beach.

Earth Guardians, The JackUps, Liam Poole and Outlet are all in the line up at the Community Stage.

Meanwhile, Sean Richards and Feed are rocking out on the Youth Stage.

Music, competitions and food are filling up the night hosted by the Nelson City Council, More FM, and The Edge.