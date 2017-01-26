Communication top priority for Queen St redevelopment

Richmond Unlimited, Tasman District Council and contractors Hawkins Infrastructure have all appointed liaison staff to ensure Queen St retailers and businesses are kept fully informed during the street’s $11million upgrade which starts on February 7.

The upgrade is designed to increase the capacity of stormwater pipes and direct water away from buildings to prevent flooding that devastated the central business district in 2011 and 2013. Ageing water and wastewater pipes will be also replaced and the streetscape modernised to create a more pedestrian-friendly space.

However, Richmond Unlimited and council recognise that the project will have a big impact on retailers and businesses and have ensured there will be plenty of people on the ground to resolve any issues or problems. Council has appointed Jeannie Homesley as project manager and requested that Hawkins appoint a stakeholder liaison officer as part of the contract.

Chris Forman started in that role last week, moving into an office at 272 Queen St and will be available 24-7 on an 0800 000413. Richmond Unlimited will also be working hard to minimise the impact of the project, last week appointing committee members Belinda de Clercq and Steve Page to liaise closely with its members during the construction stages.

Chris, who has been involved in the Christchurch earthquake recovery project, says “communication will be the key” to minimising the impact of the project on businesses. Chris has already talked to all the businesses that will be affected by the first stage of the development between Gladstone Rd and near McIndoe Place and says he’s been encouraged by their pragmatic approach to the challenges ahead.

“I walked the street before Christmas and met all the owners involved in stage one. They know there will be challenges but they were generally very positive about it.

“The biggest concern is the parking and access that will be lost outside their businesses. But we are exploring all the alternatives and looking at ways to minimise that problem – we will be looking outside the square for solutions.”

Chris says the owner of Richmond Auto Court, Lawrie Wilson, has already helped find one solution to the parking issue by offering to keep the front row of his car yard clear so that neighbouring businesses can have access from Queen St. Chris says he will be “happy for anyone to pop in” and discuss any other suggestions or for people to call him on the 0800 number anytime to talk about their concerns.

Belinda says Richmond Unlimited has been working hard for the last year to help businesses prepare for the impact of the redevelopment.

She says the project will be one of the biggest challenges many of the Queen St businesses will have faced and it is important for Richmond Unlimited to support their members throughout the 14-month redevelopment.

Belinda says Richmond Unlimited has appointed herself and Steve to liaise with businesses and will also be running a marketing campaign to keep shoppers and customers informed about the changes.

“Chris will be the first point of contact but we are here to provide any help we can give him and also support our members. We’ll also be keeping all the customers and clients informed with our marketing campaign.”

Richmond Unlimited members can contact Belinda on 5446259 or email belinda@richmondmall.co.nz and Steve on 0275 449448 or send an email to sales@waimeaweekly.co.nz