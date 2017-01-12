Chisnall third at Royal Melbourne

Greenacres golfer Ryan Chisnall has started 2017 in strong fashion with a third place finish at the Australian Master of the Amateurs event at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Ryan shot a three under par 69 to finish in third five shots off the winner.

He also teamed up with fellow Kiwi Dan Hillier to claim the world team’s title.

“It really was a patience game out there,” Ryan says.

“The greens were so firm… It was like playing on concrete, trying to get the ball to stop and spin when all it wanted to do was bounce made the greens very hard. The young golfer, who was looking to turn professional early this year, has decided to hold off on the move and that decision looks to be paying dividends already.

“It was a hard decision but I want to be in the best possible position to turn pro. I looked at things and felt that I still had more that I could achieve at the amateur level.”

He says the Asia-Pacific Championships, which will be held in New Zealand and another potential go at the Eisenhower Trophy events were both incentives to carry on.

“I know I could make money now but I think if I hold off on the decision for another couple of years then I’ll be in a much stronger position to make the most of it.”