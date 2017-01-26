Century old tractors to be cranked up

A rare 100-year-old tractor will be one of the many attractions at the Nelson Vintage Engine and Machinery Club’s annual show at the Higgins Heritage Park near Wakefield this weekend.

Roger Quinney’s bright yellow R & P tractor could easily have ended up on the scrap heap after spending “quite a few years” rusting away in a paddock on his Motupiko farm. But when Roger found out that the R & P was one of the rarest tractors in the world, he decided to restore it to its former glory, completing the makeover, including a new bright yellow paint job, in 2005-2006.

Roger says the R & P, which stands for Ruggles and Parsons, was manufactured by the Republic Truck Company in Michigan, US in 1917. It was exported, along with 17 others, to New Zealand and was purchased by the Kerr family for their Kikawa farm in 1919.

Roger’s father Lew subsequently bought it at auction in 1950 for 49 pounds to replace the horses he had been using for farm work at Motupiko. The faithful old R & P was later replaced by a newer tractor and was put out to pasture before it was restored.

“I remember driving it for the first time when I was about 12,” Roger says. “We used it for ploughing and cultivating and general farm work as well as cutting up firewood.

“When we got a new tractor, the R & P sat in the paddock for quite a while and then we put it in a shed. When I found out how rare it was I thought I’d better restore it, so I brought it with me to Wakefield when we sold the farm in 2000.”

Only about 200 R & P tractors were built before production ceased in 1920 and today there are just three still working in the world. All three are in the South Island and Roger says they were all displayed for the first time at Rangiora A & P Show in 2006.

Roger says the R & P cost around $US1400 new and had three gears labelled low, plough, road. It had a top speed of around five miles an hour (8kmh).

One of the show organisers, Baden Biggs says the venerable R & P will be in good company with a single cylinder International and Samson Sieve Grip tractors also on display. Baden says the two century old tractors are both from the Tapawera district and the International is the only one of its kind in the world today.

Baden says the show will feature an intriguing range of vintage tractors, steam engines and engines.

There will be working displays of machinery, including a restored reaper-binder that will be having its first trial run since being restored, as well as food and refreshments and free jigger and steam engine rides.

The show runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults with children under-13 free.