A small sailing boat appears to have run aground on Haulashore Island.

Harbourmaster Dave Duncan says he believes the owner is out trying right his boat.

“There are a couple of guys that are trying to get it off the island now and we’ve got a couple of guys on our boat who have gone around to assist them if they need it.

“It looks like it broke off its mooring and washed ashore in that big storm last night,” says Dave.

More to come.