Bad weather forecast forces speedway NZ GP to be raced on Friday only.

The Nelson Speedway Association has decided to run the National Sprint Car Grand Prix strictly on Friday night as a bad weather forecast threatens racing on the second night of racing on Saturday.

President Wayne Martin says it is the best proactive decision that cen be made for the meeting at the Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway event,

“It’s looking like the weather is going to pack it in again on Saturday night so we are going to change the format so that we will be running the Sprint Car GP on the Friday night only.

“On the Saturday night we will come up with different promotion for the Sprint Cars as a back up.”

While there will still be two nights of scheduled racing as planned, the club is still working through possible options for the Saturday night’s racing.