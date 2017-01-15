Alta Orlando triumphs in Nelson Cup

The nicest horse with the nicest run, Alta Orlando impressed to win the Nelson Pine Industries Nelson Cup at the Nelson Harness Racing Club’s meeting on Sunday.

It capped a stellar meeting for driver John Dunn who won his eighth race over the two day meeting by taking out the main race In front of a bumper crowd soaking up the sun, the Courage Under Fire-product won the $14,000 feature race over 3000m in commanding fashion and he wasn’t challenged in the run home.

Hopeful Harriet was second with Mighty Flying Major third.