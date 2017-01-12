Aerial antics thrill at Tasman Skatepark Tour

Skaters and scooter and BMX riders of all ages showed their incredible skills, including a sensational back flip by scooter rider Tuts Kinita, at the second round of the Tasman Skatepark Tour at Mapua on Monday night.

Tuts was the standout performer at the first round in Takaka on Saturday and thrilled the crowd again on Monday when landed two back flips to win the senior scooter section.

The veteran of four Skatepark Tours first tried the black flip in a foam pit when he was in Wellington last year and showed he had perfected the move at Mapua.

However, Tuts had to make sure he nailed his run to stay ahead of his friend Corey Muir who produced some slick manoeuvres, including a buttercup, to finish second in the senior scooter. Nikita Turu also impressed, recording his second win of the tour in the junior scooter.

Brothers Alex and Sam Moreu finished first and second respectively in the junior skate with older brother Tom third in the senior skate section.

However, the tour attracted skaters and rider of all ages and abilities with the youngest rider, Mapua five-year-old Manaia Roebuck-Danks competing in the junior scooter. Tharin Cox won the senior skate, Tom Bassett won the senior and veteran BMX and Blake Eden and Mita Timpson were first equal in the veteran scooter.

One of the organisers, Sport Tasman’s Haidee van Zoelen says about 180 competitors and spectators were at the Mapua Skatepark on Monday.

“It is proving to be a great community event with people of all ages turning up to enjoy the displays,” she says.

The tour continues in Tapawera on Wednesday, Brightwater on January 18 and Richmond on January 21 – it is sponsored by Cheapskates and Village Cycles.