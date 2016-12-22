‘Thanks for helping me walk again’

A Nelson schoolgirl’s brush with life in a wheelchair has been ended thanks to the physiotherapists at Nelson Hospital.

Claudia Gillespie was feeling nauseous in her social studies class at Waimea College this winter, she excused herself to head to the bathroom. There she collapsed and when she woke up she couldn’t feel the use of her legs.

Fortunately, the 15-year-old was able to text a friend who alerted office staff. An ambulance took Claudia to hospital with her concerned parents. Over the next few days various tests were conducted and the family were told she suffered a functional weakness, which is caused by stress and can leave sufferers paralysed for several months.

For Claudia it was a scary time but she had one focus: to walk again.

“It’s all I thought about really, I never thought that I wouldn’t be able to walk again, only about when I’d be able to walk again.”

After three months working with the physiotherapists at Nelson Hospital, Claudia was desperate to return to school. She was given a wheelchair and made her way back to class. But some bullying, including losing some friends threw even more challenges at her.

But a month later, with some initiative ideas for her physio, Claudia took her first steps in around four months at Nelson Hospital. “It was amazing,” says her dad Andrew. “They were really clever and came up with some great ideas to get her legs moving. Slowly but surely she started to walk again.”

And it was slow.

At first, she could only shuffle along, then some uncoordinated, shaky steps, before eventually able to walk across the room by herself. Claudia says it felt great to be walking again. “My legs ached so much, they were so sore, but it did feel good to be able to get out of that wheelchair.”

Claudia and her parents contacted Nelson Weekly because she feels that without the help and support of the physiotherapists at Nelson Hospital, she wouldn’t be walking. Andrew says they wanted to thank them publically.

“We said ‘you guys are amazing’ and they said ‘tell the paper, because we only get bad press’.

“When you’ve been in a situation for like for four months and you see people with sweat pouring off them trying to help your kid walk… it’s hard to put into words.”

Claudia says she’s looking forward to spending her summer holiday enjoying the outdoors of Nelson and trying to catch up on some of the school work she missed. A good problem to have, when there were much worse to deal with just a few months ago.