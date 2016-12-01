Teens arrested following car thefts

Nelson Police made two arrests yesterday in relation to a spate of car crimes across the region.

The men, both aged 19, appeared in Nelson District Court on a range of charges including theft of a motor vehicle, arson, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and theft from a car.

Inspector Matthew Arnold-Kelly, Nelson Bays Area Commander says the arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation into vehicle crimes in the region.

“The men arrested have been charged with a number of offences, with some of the offences dating back over 12 months.

“Police are committed to investigating thoroughly crimes like this which have a significant impact on the individual victims.

“We are determined to hold offenders to account.”

Police encourage anyone with more information in regard to car crime in the region to contact Nelson Police on 03 545 9869 or information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.