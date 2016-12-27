Tasman mayor’s message

Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne.

It’s at this time of year that many of us make time to reconnect with family and friends and to reflect on the achievements of the past 12 months.

We live in a beautiful district, with lots for us all to enjoy over the coming summer months. Many attractions include the Abel Tasman National Park, Te Waikoropupu Springs, Wharariki Beach, Farewell Spit, Nelson Lakes, Kahurangi National Park, white water rafting in the Matakitaki and other rivers and many more.

Whether you are at work or on holiday, I hope you are able to enjoy the great programme of summer events there are planned for the Tasman and Nelson region.

I’m always particularly proud to be mayor of Tasman district at this time of year, because every year I hear of so many of you volunteering your time or resources to people in our communities who are less fortunate. Jane and I will be attending community led Christmas dinners in Richmond and Motueka this year. These are always really enjoyable events for people who might otherwise be spending Christmas Day alone.

Whatever your plans are this holiday season, stay safe, look out for one another and have a wonderful time. I wish you all a very Happy Christmas.