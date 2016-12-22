Park packed out for Carols by Candlelight

Christmas cheer was in the air at the Washbourn Garden’s Carols by Candlelight event on Sunday evening.

Several hundred people streamed into the garden armed with blankets, fold out chairs and picnic baskets to hear their favourite Christmas tunes despite dark weather looming on the horizon.

Tasman District Council’s Lani Evans organised this year’s event which has has run for over 20 years and says the night went off without a hitch.

“The weather was a bit touch and go for a second there but we’re really happy with the number of people that came considering the threatening weather so it was good to see those die hards come out.”

Lani says the best part of the whole night was the atmosphere, “everyone was smiling, the atmosphere was just really vibrant and all the kids got involved as well.”

With Wasbourn’s biggest tree lit up, lights placed around the garden and candles dotted throughout the crowd at nightfall the park created an enchanting setting.

Running a preshow from 6.30pm and the main event from 8pm, Wasbourn Gardens was filled with the sounds of Kramit, Soundz of Richmond, Kieran O’Connor and the Take A Chance Singers.

Choir director, Hilary Sinclair says the Take A Chance Singers ran through all the crowd favourites and had a great time performing.

“People were singing along nicely and it seemed like everyone in the park joined in for Jingle Bells and Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Hilary says the group of night class singers relish the chance to sing for the community and spread some festive spirit each Christmas.

“We always look forward to it, it’s a wonderful community event and a great way to end the year and start that final week before christmas.”