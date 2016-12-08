Opinion: TDC too quick on Easter trading

The logic, or rather lack of it, behind the Tasman District Council’s decision not to allow trading on Easter Sunday is a little bewildering.

The Shop Trading Hours Amendment Act, which passed in August, gave councils the power to allow shops to open on Easter Sunday. Although the majority of councils throughout New Zealand have deferred any decisions until 2017, Tasman voted last week to retain the status quo and keep shops closed.

Mayor Richard Kempthorne explained that the results of two informal surveys used to gauge public sentiment about Easter Sunday trading produced contrasting results.

The online survey showed that 62 per cent were against allowing trading on Easter Sunday while the independent telephone survey showed 55 per cent were in support.

Richard says that “did not provide us a compelling reason to change the status quo, in which Easter Sunday is a non-trading day for most shops”.

What he should have said was that the results of both surveys were invalid because they were so statistically flawed that they actually weren’t worth doing at all.

You don’t need to be a statistician to know that open access, self-selecting on-line surveys are not representative, reliable or scientific and that even a random survey needs to be carefully designed and weighted to make it representative of the target population.

But the biggest mistake council made wasn’t making a decision based on questionable survey results, it was ignoring the people who are most impacted by Easter trading – the store owners and their staff.

Why didn’t council ask them what they think of trading on Easter Sunday?

It’s also disconcerting that Tasman made the decision independently of the Nelson City Council when the only really valuable response in the two surveys was that people wanted the Nelson-Tasman region to adopt a unified approach to Easter trading.

Tasman district councillors have ignored that feedback and missed an opportunity to work closely with Nelson City Council on a regional issue.

It will be interesting to see what the Nelson City Council decides when it discusses the issue of Easter trading on December 15.