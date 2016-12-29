Nelson stellar sporting year

It’s been a stellar sporting year from Nelson athletes at all levels of sport.

Locally, Wanderers won an epic Nelson Senior rugby final triumph over Marist while Nelson overcame Wanderers in the Tasman Trophy competition where once again Nelson teams dominated the competition against their Marlborough neighbours.

Suburbs Seals won the Nelson Bays division one men’s title on the back of some impenetrable defence and tencity.

Richmond Athletic started their campaign with six straight wins but ultimately their season imploded the more the campaign went on.

Nelson College won Football’s Knockout Cup to end the local season and prove that the schoolboys were capable of beating any team once they had time to gel together.

Tasman United kicked-off their first ever national league campaign though it’s been struggle so far as they languish near the bottom of the ladder.

The Tasman Makos had two All Blacks in prop Kane Hames and loose forward Liam Squire.

The Leon MacDonald-coached team made it to their second national provincial premiership final in three years, before gallantly falling to a rampant Canterbury team in the decider.

Tasman swimmer Caitlin Delany won a national title and now has a US College scholarship to go with it.

All rounder Josh Clarkson made the Central Stags contracted list and spinner Felix Murray can’t be far behind.

Waimea’s girls basketball team are South Island Secondary School champions.

Stoke has earned two top-notch global exports in paralympic champion, Liam Malone and bowls world champion Shannon McIlroy.

Zoe McBride defended her lightweight single sculls world title in commanding fashion while Kelsey Smith announced herself as a long term Black Stick with a remarkable Olympic campaign.

George Bennett proved he was a legitimate rider in the Tour de France and then backed it up with a superb road race in Rio.

Golfer Ryan Chisnall continued his solid form as he progressed closer to becoming a professional.

In terms of sporting events to be at live, the atmosphere at the Fight 4 Victory was outstanding, while the Tasman Rugby League final was something colourful to experience for the first time.

The most memorable moment for me was watching Waimea Old Boys lock Lee McBrydie using his long limbs to chase a chip kick through and beat out a Stoke winger to secure a crucial win for his team which saw them make the semifinals of the senior rugby competition.

His effort, which blood running down his eye from a nasty gut appitomised grassroots hustle in its purest form.