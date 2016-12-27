Nelson mayor’s message

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese

Summer is a special time here in Nelson. Everyone is out enjoying our beautiful region and there’s a buzz in the air as people ready themselves for the holiday season.

I look forward to spending time enjoying the outdoors myself, taking time for family and friends, and exploring our pristine backdrop.

This year has been another exciting one, with highlights being Light Nelson and the Nelson Arts Festival, along with welcoming home our impressive para-Olympic champion, Liam Malone. On top of this, we have been the fastest growing region for tourist spend in the country for three months in a row and our economic growth is strong.

At the same time, there have been challenges, most especially the November 14 earthquake and our thoughts are with the Kaikoura community as they work through the aftermath of this.

Of course, our Summer Events programme has just kicked off, and will see 2016 out, and welcome 2017 in, on a high note.

Much-loved events will feature throughout the summer months, including one day cricket internationals, the Nelson Buskers Festival, Summer Movies Al Fresco and the Adam Chamber Music Festival. I look forward to sharing in these wonderful events with both locals and visitors to the region.

I wish you a happy, restful and safe Christmas and New Year, and hope you are able to enjoy some of what our region has to offer.

See you out there this summer.