Kids set to benefit at speedway

The Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway will begin its 2017 race calendar with a good cause and rarely seen class as its feature race class.

The January 7 meeting is dedicated to the Child Cancer Foundation, and the club will be fundraising for this very special cause, you can help donate at the track or by going on the Nelson Speedway website and clicking on the link.

The meeting sees a feature grade we rarely see at the track, the Modified Sprints, smaller than the sprint cars, these winged machines have been the catalyst for many of the top sprint car drivers to earn their stripes.

The Southern Midget Series have a round, while it’s King of the Clay for stock cars, productions, street stocks and side cars.

There is a special event planned for the kids from 4.15pm, there are spot prizes for kids that come dressed up like super heroes, plus laser tag and a bouncy castle, we thank Nick and the team from Prokarts for supporting the junior member activities again this year.

If you’re on holiday over the summer period, you can still get your fix of speedway action.

You can listen live on race night via Speedway live.

It shows live laps at the same time, results and write ups can be found on the club website the following day.

We will be live streaming the Sprint car GP and Midget titles via the Pits TV, go to nelsonspeedway.co.nz for the links