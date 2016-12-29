Follow the Nelson beer trail this summer

The 2017 Nelson Craft Beer Trail map is out – just in time for the busy summer season.

Visitors to the region can pick up a copy of the map and follow the trail, with craft breweries of all sizes now stretch from Founders Heritage Park to Onekaka in Golden Bay.

Many of these locally owned, family-run breweries and outlets welcome visitors – such as Bays Brewery in Stoke, which has been going for nearly 25 years under the same ownership.

Owner, Peter McGrath says the craft beer trail map has been very successful for them, and they are already filling up with booking for summer.

“The lift in tourism has been substantial – we get constant groups and tours,” he says.

Peter also says they have tried to introduce a point of difference for their visitors.

“We didn’t want to just sell beer,” he says.

“We have locally made Wangapeka cheeses, as well as meat sticks and relishes to match our beers – and it really works.”

CEO at Nelson Hops, Doug Donelan says that they are producing the map annually, to keep things current and fresh.

“There are events and attractions as well as new bar and venues to include,” he says.

“Craft Beer Depot (CBD) is a new concept in off license craft beer sales and Eddyline is a new Brewery and Pizzeria in the region, who are right on the Cycle Trail so it is great to have them included.”

But for Doug, he says the best thing about the trail is the variety of what’s on offer.

“The experience can be very different from a quiet mid-week lunch at say at Eddyline for a Pizza to a bopping Saturday afternoon at the Golden Bear in Mapua. Both are great brewpubs but with a different offering. I love living here.”

You can pick up a copy of the map at local bars, restaurants and visitor centres, or you can access the map online at www.craftbrewingcapital.co.nz