Councillor to tackle tagger

Nelson City councillor Tim Skinner knows who is responsible for the wave of tagging in the city and he plans to “ask him to stop.”

Tim received photos on Sunday night of the latest outbreak of tagging and a photo of the alleged tagger, brazenly giving the photographer an paint-stained finger. The person, who took the photos and wises wishes to remain anonymous, also provided a link to the tagger’s Facebook page which features posts bragging about his latest tags.

“The person sent me the photos last night,” Tim says. “They have done well to identify the tagger so I said I’d go and knock on the door of this guy myself and say ‘what the hell are you doing’ and ask him to stop.

“I’ll go and see the police as well and talk to our chief executive about it. The council is pretty hot on this sort of thing.”

Tim says he isn’t surprised the tagger has been identified because “Nelson is a small community and it doesn’t take long to find out who’s doing these sorts of things”.

The tagger is believed to have spray-painted graffiti on a wall in an lane between Bridge St and Montgomery car park on Friday night. He is thought to be responsible for over 50 tags around the city and has a signature ‘Repa’