Copy Art shows Christmas creativity

Copy Art’s Karyn Thomas is already planning her creation for next year’s Decorate2Win after the shop won the competition for the second consecutive year.

Karyn created two original, stylised Christmas trees for the annual Decorate2Win competition which is aimed at encouraging Richmond shops to brighten up their front windows for Christmas. Copy Art’s display was selected by a panel of 10 judges ahead of UniChem Richmond Mall Pharmacy’s display, with Aspire Women’s Health and Fitness selected as the People’s Choice Award.

Karyn says she wanted to decorate their shop window with a Kiwi Christmas-theme rather than the traditional Christmas display.

She decorated the trees with baubles made from samples of giclee prints produced in their graphic design and printing shop – the decorations featured over 1000 different works by artists.

Although Copy Art’s display won the competition, Karyn says the standard of this year’s entries was exceptionally high.

“I think we raised the bar when we won it last year because a lot of the other shops were really good this year,” Karyn says. “I thought Unichem’s was very good – it must have been very close.”

Karyn says they have received a lot of nice comments about their display with some customers asking if it was for sale. However, Karyn says the Christmas trees are “too personal” to sell because they feature so many artists’ work and she will keep them and use them as next year’s family Christmas tree.

Copy Art won $1000 worth of advertising with either the Waimea Weekly or Nelson Weekly and $500 cash. UniChem Richmond Mall Pharmacy won $500 cash and Aspire Women’s Health and Fitness won $250 cash.