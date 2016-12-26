26th Jazzfest has something for everyone

Nelson venues will be filled with the sounds of jazz during the 2017 Nelson Jazzfest, which kicks off on January 3rd.

The four-day festival features an impressive range of artists, including Sing Sing Sing, The Troubles, TROQ, Django Junkies, Cover Me, and the Richter City Rebels.

The 2017 Jazzfest Director, Paul Gilmour says there are a few changes to the festival this year, including moving the opening concert from Fairfield Park to Founders Heritage Park, and changing the date from New Years day to January 3rd.

“There were a few reasons for the venue and date change,” he says.

“One was the difficulty in getting top line artists here – they usually have well paid New Year gigs and can’t get here in time. The other was the support people who are always mad busy at that time of year,” he says.

He says the move to Founders will also see a new starting time of 4pm and it will also allow better parking, facilities and an inside option if it rains.

Paul also says there is no concert at Washbourn Gardens this year, due to Tasman District Council opting not to increase their sponsorship of the event to cover costs.

Paul says there have been lucky to secure some top quality acts, with three out of town bands performing.

“The Christchurch band TROQ, is a Hammond organ quartet with Tom Rainey and some of the finest younger players on the music scene,” he says.

“The final act Sing Sing Sing is the brainchild of award winning band leader, composer and drummer, Reuben Bradley. They sold out at the recent Martinborough and Queenstown Jazz festivals – they are going to be great.

“Another great gig will be the The Troubles at the Boathouse – they are NZ’s leading contemporary jazz group.”

East Street Cafe will also be hosting old school Jam Nights from 9- 12pm each night, where they will have a different resident band joined by other players.

“This is what jazz should be about – different players getting together having fun making music,” says Paul.

For the full programme and tickets, visit www.nelsonjazzfest.co.nz.