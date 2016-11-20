Violence erupts at protest

A group of protestors gathered at the top of Trafalgar St today for what they were saying would be a peaceful protest however, the events that unfolded were anything but peaceful.

Around twenty people marched towards Lewis Stanton’s campsite outside Farmers, protesting his occupancy of the area.

When the group reached Stanton, they were met by his shouting supporters and three people positioned on an overlooking building, throwing water balloons.

Several of the ‘If it’s okay for Hone, It’s okay for me’ protestors engaged in a heated argument with Stanton and his supporters before the situation escalated.

The police arrived shortly after the violence started and people were dispersed.