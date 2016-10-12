Josh Clarkson contracted by CD

Nelson all-rounder Josh Clarkson has turned being “pissed off” at a stress fracture into something positive, and now has a Central Districts contract.

Josh suffered a stress fracture in his back during a warm up game for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup and it forced him to play as a batsman only.

“I was pretty pissed off, I was ready to try to contribute to the team with both bat and ball.

“It affected me mentally, and my batting suffered because I just wasn’t right mentally.”

The ACOB all-rounder has been based in Napier during the offseason to get the best medical care during his recovery and rehabilitation.

He has also had to change his bowling action.

“Changing my action was quite tough because it was the action I’d had for all of my cricket.

“I got an ankle injury just from getting used to landing in a new way.”

Josh says he feels earning a Central Districts contract alongside Nelson regulars Marty Kain and Greg Hay was acknowledgement of his hard work.

“It feels like the hard work has paid off.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’m very keen to make the most of the opportunity.

On his return from injury he believes he will initially be best suited to Twenty20 and 50-over cricket.”

Josh will be part of Nelson’s Chapple Cup team this weekend and, despite being just 19-years-old, he saw himself as someone who would take on a leadership role within the representative team.

“It’s always fun to play for Nelson and I know they will be looking at me to perform strongly and help the team, and I think it’s time I started to take on more of a leadership role at that level.”

Nelson made the final of the Central Districts regional competition last year and will be looking to go one better this season.