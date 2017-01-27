14.7 C
Nelson, New Zealand
Friday, January 27, 2017

Earthquake prone cathedral needs to be saved says MP

Brittany Spencer -
Nelson MP Nick Smith is determined that the earthquake-prone Christ Church Cathedral should not have the same fate as the crumbled cathedral in Christchurch. Announcing...

Update: kayaker located

Police search for kayaker

Cameron has big alpine adventure

Video: Nelson Surf Lifesaving Carnival

New Giants coach announced

Andrew Board -
The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have announced Australian-based Alan McAughtry as their new head coach for the upcoming New Zealand National Basketball League season. The...

Update: elderly man found dead in water

Brittany Spencer -
The body of an elderly man was pulled from the water near Rocks Rd on Monday morning.  The man’s body was spotted by passersby including...

Breaking: Body pulled from water off Rocks Rd

Andrew Board -
A body of an elderly man has been pulled from the water at Tahunanui Beach, according to an eyewitness. Police, Coastguard and other emergency services...

Lover scammed of $28k

Brittany Spencer -
Victim turns detective, fraudster gets 240 hours of community service. A woman convicted of stealing $28,000 from her lover after concocting an elaborate scam involving...

Golden Bay bears brunt of overnight storm

Brittany Spencer -
Strong wind and heavy rain overnight brought rivers in the Takaka Valley to high levels. Over a 5-hour period, 153mm of rain fell in the...

Nelson claims two of NZ’s top 10 beaches

Brittany Spencer -
AA Traveller has made a list of New Zealand’s Top 10 Family Favourite Beaches and two local hot spots have claimed a place. Both Kaiteriteri...

Three Tasman sevens players set to star in Wellington

Jacob Page -
A trio of Tasman sevens rugby players have been added to the New Zealand Sevens team for the Wellington leg of the World Sevens...

People power to clean up local beaches

Brittany Spencer -
After saving Awaroa beach with their Givealittle campaign, Duane Major and Adam Gard’ner are once again rallying the masses, encouraging people to take part...

Whats on this weekend

Adrian Buick -
This weekend’s events has something for everyone, with boat races in the harbour and many sports and entertainment events across the city, there is...
Sarau Festival 8

Speedway avoids weather to crown GP champ

Freelancer -
Former New Zealand champion Daniel Eggleton made the most of a one night Sprint Car New Zealand Grand Prix event in Nelson to take...

Micayla wins four golds

New Giants coach announced

Three Tasman sevens players set to star in Wellington

Runner Jared Lautenslager achieves national title

Shuttersport photos of the week

Brittany Spencer -
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...
Violence erupts at protest

Power out after quake

Video: Local driver videos near miss

