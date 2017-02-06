Burglary at Mall
A retailer in Richmond Mall was the victim of a burglary and vandalism this morning. Phone Zone was broken into by two men, it is...
Mayor married at the Suter
You couldn’t accuse Nelson mayor Rachel Reese of not keeping at least one of her campaign promises, after she tied the knot on Friday...
Health Board CEO resigns
The head of the region’s health board is leaving to take up a position at the Southern District Health Board. Chris Fleming had been seconded...
Pipes in the Park
Over 300 people gathered at Fairfield House Meadow this afternoon to watch Pipes in the Park, two hours of Scottish music, dancing and storytelling,...
Sarau Festival
Another year, another Sarau Festival however, 2017 marks 10 years since the first event. Throughout its decade, the Sarau Festival has continued to celebrate...
Fibre flows into the region
Eight of the region’s towns and suburbs have been included in the second stage of the Government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) programme. Communications Minister Simon Bridges...
Earthquake prone cathedral needs to be saved says MP
Nelson MP Nick Smith is determined that the earthquake-prone Christ Church Cathedral should not have the same fate as the crumbled cathedral in Christchurch. Announcing...
Police search for kayaker
Police are responding to reports of a kayaker in trouble off Tahunanui Beach. Police are currently trying to locate the person said to be in...
Cameron has big alpine adventure
Waimea College multisport athlete Cameron Jones had a perfect dress-rehearsal for next month's Kathmandu Coast to Coast when he won the St James Alpine...
Tasman United coach stood down after meeting no-show
Tasman United coach Richard Anderson has been relieved of his duties for this weekend after failing to show for a meeting with club officials...
Shuttersport photos of the week
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...