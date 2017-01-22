Lover scammed of $28k
Victim turns detective, fraudster gets 240 hours of community service. A woman convicted of stealing $28,000 from her lover after concocting an elaborate scam involving...
Whats on this weekend
This weekend’s events has something for everyone, with boat races in the harbour and many sports and entertainment events across the city, there is...
International team search for industry break through
A team of world-class science and engineering minds have been in Nelson this week, applying their expertise to the challenge of making open ocean...
Labour: Rachel Boyack selected for Nelson
Rachel Boyack has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Nelson for the 2017 General Election. "I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for...
Police search for missing man
Nelson police officers are searching for a local man reported missing by his flatmate yesterday afternoon. Phillip Ashworth, a 50-year-old from Upper Moutere, is thought...
Boat beached on Haulashore
A small sailing boat appears to have run aground on Haulashore Island. Harbourmaster Dave Duncan says he believes the owner is out trying right his boat. "There...
Runner Jared Lautenslager achieves national title
Tasman runner Jared Lautenslager has achieved his goal of a national 3000m title. Jared won the 3000m U20 men's title with a very strong last lap in...
Bad weather forecast forces speedway NZ GP to be raced on Friday only.
The Nelson Speedway Association has decided to run the National Sprint Car Grand Prix strictly on Friday night as a bad weather forecast threatens...
Nelson celebrates 175 years
To some locals, Nelson anniversary weekend is just another day off work but this year, the weekend marks 175 years since the landing of...
Teenager assaulted at Jubilee Park
An 18-year-old girl was assaulted in one of the female toilets at Jubilee Park late last night. The incident occurred between 11.30pm-12am and left the...
Three Tasman sevens players set to star in Wellington
A trio of Tasman sevens rugby players have been added to the New Zealand Sevens team for the Wellington leg of the World Sevens...
Shuttersport photos of the week
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...