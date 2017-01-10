21 C
Nelson, New Zealand
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tahuna Summer Sounds showcases local talent

Brittany Spencer -
0
Live music returns to Tahuna Beach this summer with local bands and musicians performing on two stages over three Friday evenings in January. Councillor Gaile Noonan...

Stephen Hoyle sinks Tasman United late

Woman winched from remote valley after injuring leg

Suspected gastro bug outbreak in National Park

Watch: Shocking drifting video emerges

Stephen Hoyle sinks Tasman United late

Jacob Page -
0
An injury time goal ensured Canterbury United beat Tasman United 3-2 at Nelson's Trafalgar Park this afternoon. Tasman probably deserved to share the spoils but...

Teen in court after ‘wielding machete’ on cycleway

Brittany Spencer -
0
A teenager will appear in court today after being arrested for brandishing a machete on a cycleway in Nelson south. The 17-year-old male was charged...

Knife-wielding robber leaves service station empty-handed

Brittany Spencer -
0
A knife-wielding man wearing a balaclava tried to steal cigarettes and cash from a Nelson service station early yesterday morning. But the would-be robber was...

Five most popular stories of 2016

Brittany Spencer -
0
It has been a massive year in news so we thought we'd mark the occasion with five of the most popular stories of 2016.   Violence erupts...

Shuttersport photos of the year

Brittany Spencer -
0
video

Give it a Go Girl – Mountainbiking

Brittany Spencer -
0
I’ll start by saying I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed in my life. Okay, maybe a few times, but this was definitely...

Nelson: A year in review

Kate Russell -
0
It’s been another hectic year for Nelsonians. From world champions to earthquakes to a homeless man that seems to wind everyone up. Here’s a...

Tasman’s year in review

Simon Bloomberg -
0
The biggest story of 2016 has undoubtedly been the Kaikoura Earthquake. Although Tasman escaped any major damage during the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit two...

New lemurs for Natureland

Kate Russell -
0
Natureland has some new visitors this summer – two ring-tailed lemurs. The sisters, Namako and Kaylee arrived in Nelson on December 16th, coming from Orana...

Nelson News

Waimea News

Motueka / Golden Bay News

All Blacks should be next for Nelson sports fans

Kids set to benefit at speedway

Nelson stellar sporting year

Photographer earns honour at TP McLean Sports Awards

Shuttersport photos of the week

Brittany Spencer -
0
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...
video

Violence erupts at protest

Power out after quake

video

Video: Local driver videos near miss

