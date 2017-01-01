16.1 C
Nelson, New Zealand
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Top News

Five most popular stories of 2016

Brittany Spencer -
0
It has been a massive year in news so we thought we'd mark the occasion with five of the most popular stories of 2016.   Violence erupts...

Shuttersport photos of the year

video

Give it a Go Girl – Mountainbiking

Nelson: A year in review

Tasman’s year in review

Editor's Picks

Latest News

New lemurs for Natureland

Kate Russell -
0
Natureland has some new visitors this summer – two ring-tailed lemurs. The sisters, Namako and Kaylee arrived in Nelson on December 16th, coming from Orana...

26th Jazzfest has something for everyone

Kate Russell -
0
  Nelson venues will be filled with the sounds of jazz during the 2017 Nelson Jazzfest, which kicks off on January 3rd. The four-day festival features...

Follow the Nelson beer trail this summer

Kate Russell -
0
The 2017 Nelson Craft Beer Trail map is out – just in time for the busy summer season. Visitors to the region can pick up...

Miss Kaiteriteri remembers her big day

Simon Bloomberg -
0
The iconic Miss Kaiteriteri beauty contest is one of the most durable and popular events  on the holiday programme around the Nelson-Tasman region. The...

Chefs tell us what’s cooking on their BBQ

Brittany Spencer -
0
There’s nothing more quintessential to a kiwi summer then standing on the deck and cooking up a feed on your barbecue wearing jandals and...

All Blacks should be next for Nelson sports fans

Jacob Page -
0
Nelson is fast becoming a host city for major sporting events and teams but how close are we to hosting an All Blacks test. It’s...

Kids set to benefit at speedway

Freelancer -
0
The Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway will begin its 2017 race calendar with a good cause and rarely seen class as its...

Nelson stellar sporting year

Jacob Page -
0
It’s been a stellar sporting year from Nelson athletes at all levels of sport. Locally, Wanderers won an epic Nelson Senior rugby final triumph over...
Richard Kempthorne with his wife Jane, right, and daughter Jess, at their Richmond home after hearing the news that he was re-elected as Tasman mayor on Saturday.

Tasman mayor’s message

nelsonlive -
0
Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne.   It’s at this time of year that many of us make time to reconnect with family and friends and to...

Photographer earns honour at TP McLean Sports Awards

Jacob Page -
0
Motueka-based sports photographer Chris Symes has won the Best Single Sports Photo at the TP McLean Sports Journalism Awards in Auckland. Chris, who is contracted...

Sport Photos

Shuttersport photos of the week

Brittany Spencer -
0
Latest
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...
video

