Earthquake prone cathedral needs to be saved says MP
Nelson MP Nick Smith is determined that the earthquake-prone Christ Church Cathedral should not have the same fate as the crumbled cathedral in Christchurch. Announcing...
New Giants coach announced
The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have announced Australian-based Alan McAughtry as their new head coach for the upcoming New Zealand National Basketball League season. The...
Update: elderly man found dead in water
The body of an elderly man was pulled from the water near Rocks Rd on Monday morning. The man’s body was spotted by passersby including...
Breaking: Body pulled from water off Rocks Rd
A body of an elderly man has been pulled from the water at Tahunanui Beach, according to an eyewitness. Police, Coastguard and other emergency services...
Lover scammed of $28k
Victim turns detective, fraudster gets 240 hours of community service. A woman convicted of stealing $28,000 from her lover after concocting an elaborate scam involving...
Golden Bay bears brunt of overnight storm
Strong wind and heavy rain overnight brought rivers in the Takaka Valley to high levels. Over a 5-hour period, 153mm of rain fell in the...
Nelson claims two of NZ’s top 10 beaches
AA Traveller has made a list of New Zealand’s Top 10 Family Favourite Beaches and two local hot spots have claimed a place. Both Kaiteriteri...
Three Tasman sevens players set to star in Wellington
A trio of Tasman sevens rugby players have been added to the New Zealand Sevens team for the Wellington leg of the World Sevens...
People power to clean up local beaches
After saving Awaroa beach with their Givealittle campaign, Duane Major and Adam Gard’ner are once again rallying the masses, encouraging people to take part...
Whats on this weekend
This weekend’s events has something for everyone, with boat races in the harbour and many sports and entertainment events across the city, there is...
Our Papers
Speedway avoids weather to crown GP champ
Former New Zealand champion Daniel Eggleton made the most of a one night Sprint Car New Zealand Grand Prix event in Nelson to take...
Shuttersport photos of the week
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...