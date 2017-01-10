Tahuna Summer Sounds showcases local talent
Live music returns to Tahuna Beach this summer with local bands and musicians performing on two stages over three Friday evenings in January. Councillor Gaile Noonan...
Stephen Hoyle sinks Tasman United late
An injury time goal ensured Canterbury United beat Tasman United 3-2 at Nelson's Trafalgar Park this afternoon. Tasman probably deserved to share the spoils but...
Teen in court after ‘wielding machete’ on cycleway
A teenager will appear in court today after being arrested for brandishing a machete on a cycleway in Nelson south. The 17-year-old male was charged...
Knife-wielding robber leaves service station empty-handed
A knife-wielding man wearing a balaclava tried to steal cigarettes and cash from a Nelson service station early yesterday morning. But the would-be robber was...
Five most popular stories of 2016
It has been a massive year in news so we thought we'd mark the occasion with five of the most popular stories of 2016. Violence erupts...
Give it a Go Girl – Mountainbiking
I’ll start by saying I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed in my life. Okay, maybe a few times, but this was definitely...
Nelson: A year in review
It’s been another hectic year for Nelsonians. From world champions to earthquakes to a homeless man that seems to wind everyone up. Here’s a...
Tasman’s year in review
The biggest story of 2016 has undoubtedly been the Kaikoura Earthquake. Although Tasman escaped any major damage during the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit two...
New lemurs for Natureland
Natureland has some new visitors this summer – two ring-tailed lemurs. The sisters, Namako and Kaylee arrived in Nelson on December 16th, coming from Orana...
Shuttersport photos of the week
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...