Nelson, New Zealand
Monday, February 6, 2017

Burglary at Mall

nelsonlive -
A retailer in Richmond Mall was the victim of a burglary and vandalism this morning. Phone Zone was broken into by two men, it is...

Tasman United coach stood down after meeting no-show

Tasman duo get NZ Sevens call up

Mayor married at the Suter

Andrew Board -
You couldn’t accuse Nelson mayor Rachel Reese of not keeping at least one of her campaign promises, after she tied the knot on Friday...

Health Board CEO resigns

nelsonlive -
The head of the region’s health board is leaving to take up a position at the Southern District Health Board. Chris Fleming had been seconded...

Pipes in the Park

Jessie Johnston -
Over 300 people gathered at Fairfield House Meadow this afternoon to watch Pipes in the Park, two hours of Scottish music, dancing and storytelling,...

Sarau Festival

Jessie Johnston -
Another year, another Sarau Festival however, 2017 marks 10 years since the first event. Throughout its decade, the Sarau Festival has continued to celebrate...
Working on bringing ultra-fast broadband to Nelson homes and businesses are from left; Paul Heath of Adcock and Donaldson, Steve Lovell of Transfield Services and Darryl Shadbolt of Adcock and Donaldson. Photo: Andrew Board.

Fibre flows into the region

Brittany Spencer -
Eight of the region’s towns and suburbs have been included in the second stage of the Government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) programme. Communications Minister Simon Bridges...

Earthquake prone cathedral needs to be saved says MP

Brittany Spencer -
Nelson MP Nick Smith is determined that the earthquake-prone Christ Church Cathedral should not have the same fate as the crumbled cathedral in Christchurch. Announcing...

Police search for kayaker

Brittany Spencer -
Police are responding to reports of a kayaker in trouble off Tahunanui Beach. Police are currently trying to locate the person said to be in...

Cameron has big alpine adventure

Simon Bloomberg -
Waimea College multisport athlete Cameron Jones had a perfect dress-rehearsal for next month's Kathmandu Coast to Coast when he won the St James Alpine...
Video: Nelson Surf Lifesaving Carnival

Brittany Spencer -
Tasman United coach stood down after meeting no-show

Jacob Page -
Tasman United coach Richard Anderson has been relieved of his duties for this weekend after failing to show for a meeting with club officials...

Tasman duo get NZ Sevens call up

Sport Photos

Shuttersport photos of the week

Brittany Spencer -
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...
