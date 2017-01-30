17.3 C
Nelson, New Zealand
Monday, January 30, 2017

Police urges caution following three crashes

Adrian Buick -
0
Tasman District Police are urging motorists taking car trips this long weekend to take extra care, following three minor crashes near Nelson and Blenheim. Earlier...
Working on bringing ultra-fast broadband to Nelson homes and businesses are from left; Paul Heath of Adcock and Donaldson, Steve Lovell of Transfield Services and Darryl Shadbolt of Adcock and Donaldson. Photo: Andrew Board.

Fibre flows into the region

Whats on this weekend

Earthquake prone cathedral needs to be saved says MP

Update: kayaker located

Latest News

Pipes in the Park

Jessie Johnston -
0
Over 300 people gathered at Fairfield House Meadow this afternoon to watch Pipes in the Park, two hours of Scottish music, dancing and storytelling,...

Sarau Festival

Jessie Johnston -
0
Another year, another Sarau Festival however, 2017 marks 10 years since the first event. Throughout its decade, the Sarau Festival has continued to celebrate...

Police search for kayaker

Brittany Spencer -
0
Police are responding to reports of a kayaker in trouble off Tahunanui Beach. Police are currently trying to locate the person said to be in...

Cameron has big alpine adventure

Simon Bloomberg -
0
Waimea College multisport athlete Cameron Jones had a perfect dress-rehearsal for next month's Kathmandu Coast to Coast when he won the St James Alpine...
video

Video: Nelson Surf Lifesaving Carnival

Brittany Spencer -
0

New Giants coach announced

Andrew Board -
0
The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have announced Australian-based Alan McAughtry as their new head coach for the upcoming New Zealand National Basketball League season. The...

Update: elderly man found dead in water

Brittany Spencer -
0
The body of an elderly man was pulled from the water near Rocks Rd on Monday morning.  The man’s body was spotted by passersby including...

Breaking: Body pulled from water off Rocks Rd

Andrew Board -
0
A body of an elderly man has been pulled from the water at Tahunanui Beach, according to an eyewitness. Police, Coastguard and other emergency services...

Lover scammed of $28k

Brittany Spencer -
0
Victim turns detective, fraudster gets 240 hours of community service. A woman convicted of stealing $28,000 from her lover after concocting an elaborate scam involving...

Sport

Speedway avoids weather to crown GP champ

Freelancer -
0
Former New Zealand champion Daniel Eggleton made the most of a one night Sprint Car New Zealand Grand Prix event in Nelson to take...

Micayla wins four golds

New Giants coach announced

Three Tasman sevens players set to star in Wellington

Runner Jared Lautenslager achieves national title

Sport Photos

Shuttersport photos of the week

Brittany Spencer -
0
Latest
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...
eventsr
gg
videor

Pipes in the Park

Sarau Festival

Police urges caution following three crashes

video

Violence erupts at protest

Power out after quake

video

Video: Local driver videos near miss

