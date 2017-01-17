15.1 C
Nelson, New Zealand
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Top News

Top News

Police seek witnesses to Richmond crash

Brittany Spencer -
0
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a crash on Gladstone Road, Richmond at around 6.30pm on Saturday, January 14. The crash, involving...

Takaka woman rescued after falling down cliff

Alta Orlando triumphs in Nelson Cup

Jags n art in the park

Crowd swarms to Tahuna Summer Sounds

Editor's Picks

Latest News

video

Ice rolls: from Thailand to Nelson

Brittany Spencer -
0
Ice rolls are a massive food phenomenon in Asia and Europe but Nelson's Isabelle Eustace only knew of one place to get them in New...

Toxic algae taking over Tasman rivers

Brittany Spencer -
0
Over the last week, toxic algae levels have grown in Tasman’s Waimea and Wai-iti rivers. The latest results showing the algae’s growth to warning levels...

Nelson records fastest growth in tourism

Brittany Spencer -
0
Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith has welcomed the monthly regional tourism figures released today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment that show...

Latest tourism spend data revealed

Brittany Spencer -
0
Nelson’s tourism expenditure is estimated to be $337 million for the year to November 2016, according to he latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released...
The Department of Conservation is warning trampers to avoid the Travers-Sabine circuit.

Gastro virus: Trampers urged to be cautious

Brittany Spencer -
0
While there have been no further outbreaks of suspected norovirus since the cluster of cases among visitors to Nelson Lakes National Park, campers and...

Severe weather watch predicts gales and heavy rain

Brittany Spencer -
0
Hold on to your hats! Metservice has issued a Severe Weather Watch forecasting gale force winds and heavy rain over central New Zealand. “A front...

Liam Malone nominated for Halberg

Brittany Spencer -
0
On the back of his success at the Nelson Sports Awards, where he claimed Nelson Sportsperson of the Year, Liam Malone has been named...

We’re the sunniest

Andrew Board -
0
It’s official: Richmond is the sunniest town in New Zealand. NIWA awarded the sunniest title to the town earlier this week after its new weather...

Police: no excuse for not wearing seatbelts

Brittany Spencer -
0
Police are extremely concerned about the very high numbers of people being killed in crashes who aren’t wearing seatbelts. The numbers killed on New Zealand...
Sarau Festival 8

STAY CONNECTED

11,063FansLike
536FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 17th 2017, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    m/s
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×

Our Papers

Browse Previous Editions
Browse Previous Editions

Browse Previous Editions

Nelson News

Waimea News

Motueka / Golden Bay News

Sport

Sports

Alta Orlando triumphs in Nelson Cup

Jacob Page -
0
The nicest horse with the nicest run, Alta Orlando impressed to win the Nelson Pine Industries Nelson Cup at the Nelson Harness Racing Club's...

Waimea tops Nelson swim meet

Chisnall third at Royal Melbourne

Nelson softballers up to speed

Lani takes charge

Sport Photos

Shuttersport photos of the week

Brittany Spencer -
0
Latest
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...
eventsr
gg
videor

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

video

Violence erupts at protest

Power out after quake

video

Video: Local driver videos near miss

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Nelson Live 2016 - Log in Website managed by Digital Works
Harvey
O2B