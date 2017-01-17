Police seek witnesses to Richmond crash
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a crash on Gladstone Road, Richmond at around 6.30pm on Saturday, January 14. The crash, involving...
Ice rolls: from Thailand to Nelson
Ice rolls are a massive food phenomenon in Asia and Europe but Nelson's Isabelle Eustace only knew of one place to get them in New...
Toxic algae taking over Tasman rivers
Over the last week, toxic algae levels have grown in Tasman’s Waimea and Wai-iti rivers. The latest results showing the algae’s growth to warning levels...
Nelson records fastest growth in tourism
Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith has welcomed the monthly regional tourism figures released today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment that show...
Latest tourism spend data revealed
Nelson’s tourism expenditure is estimated to be $337 million for the year to November 2016, according to he latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released...
Gastro virus: Trampers urged to be cautious
While there have been no further outbreaks of suspected norovirus since the cluster of cases among visitors to Nelson Lakes National Park, campers and...
Severe weather watch predicts gales and heavy rain
Hold on to your hats! Metservice has issued a Severe Weather Watch forecasting gale force winds and heavy rain over central New Zealand. “A front...
Liam Malone nominated for Halberg
On the back of his success at the Nelson Sports Awards, where he claimed Nelson Sportsperson of the Year, Liam Malone has been named...
We’re the sunniest
It’s official: Richmond is the sunniest town in New Zealand. NIWA awarded the sunniest title to the town earlier this week after its new weather...
Police: no excuse for not wearing seatbelts
Police are extremely concerned about the very high numbers of people being killed in crashes who aren’t wearing seatbelts. The numbers killed on New Zealand...
Alta Orlando triumphs in Nelson Cup
The nicest horse with the nicest run, Alta Orlando impressed to win the Nelson Pine Industries Nelson Cup at the Nelson Harness Racing Club's...
Shuttersport photos of the week
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...