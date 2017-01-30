Police urges caution following three crashes
Tasman District Police are urging motorists taking car trips this long weekend to take extra care, following three minor crashes near Nelson and Blenheim. Earlier...
Pipes in the Park
Over 300 people gathered at Fairfield House Meadow this afternoon to watch Pipes in the Park, two hours of Scottish music, dancing and storytelling,...
Sarau Festival
Another year, another Sarau Festival however, 2017 marks 10 years since the first event. Throughout its decade, the Sarau Festival has continued to celebrate...
Police search for kayaker
Police are responding to reports of a kayaker in trouble off Tahunanui Beach. Police are currently trying to locate the person said to be in...
Cameron has big alpine adventure
Waimea College multisport athlete Cameron Jones had a perfect dress-rehearsal for next month's Kathmandu Coast to Coast when he won the St James Alpine...
New Giants coach announced
The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have announced Australian-based Alan McAughtry as their new head coach for the upcoming New Zealand National Basketball League season. The...
Update: elderly man found dead in water
The body of an elderly man was pulled from the water near Rocks Rd on Monday morning. The man’s body was spotted by passersby including...
Breaking: Body pulled from water off Rocks Rd
A body of an elderly man has been pulled from the water at Tahunanui Beach, according to an eyewitness. Police, Coastguard and other emergency services...
Lover scammed of $28k
Victim turns detective, fraudster gets 240 hours of community service. A woman convicted of stealing $28,000 from her lover after concocting an elaborate scam involving...
Speedway avoids weather to crown GP champ
Former New Zealand champion Daniel Eggleton made the most of a one night Sprint Car New Zealand Grand Prix event in Nelson to take...
Shuttersport photos of the week
Check out our gallery of the best sports photos taken this week by Shuttersport at the third Fight 4 Victory, Saturday morning kids cricket...